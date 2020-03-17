HOW TO HELP: WestSide Baby is in emergency-distribution mode

As the virus crisis throws more families into economic insecurity – and worsens the situation for many who were already there – WestSide Baby is focused on emergency diaper distribution. We were at the nonprofit’s White Center hub at midday today as case managers for struggling families stopped by to pick up extra boxes of diapers. By the time we stopped by, they had loaded more than three dozen vehicles with about 70,000 diapers.

WS Baby’s interim executive director Sara Cody Roth explains, “Our mission to meet children’s basic needs to keep them safe, warm and dry is more important and more urgent than ever before.” And while many have asked about volunteer or material needs, which usually they accept joyfully, they’ve suspended that for now – what they need most so they can keep buying discounted diapers is money – here’s how to donate if you can.