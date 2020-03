The photo is of a poster at Highland Park improvement Club – we’ve reported on the community effort there to get food to kids, and now they’ve sent word:

We need volunteers!

We need to get all this generously donated food to our students by having a daily distribution. If you are healthy and not at risk, please help us reach families by signing up at the link below. Social-distancing protocols are in place. Thank you!

m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/8050f4aabaa2ea20-west