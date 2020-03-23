HOW TO HELP: Senior Center of West Seattle has 3 requests

Warm-hearted people keep offering help. Here’s one place that can use it – the Senior Center of West Seattle. An update from interim executive director Amy Lee Derenthal:

Help us help our seniors! Make a donation to provide food to a senior in our community.

At the Senior Center of West Seattle, we’re uniquely qualified to reach out to seniors in our community. Our building in the Junction has been closed since March 6th but we’re still providing essential services of delivering daily lunches, groceries from the West Seattle Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

We want to continue doing this and need your help. As we make calls and check-in with our members and participants we’re learning what they need from us and we want to be able to fulfill their needs and expand the outreach in to the community.

Here are three ways we’re asking the community to help out:

1. DONATE. So you can help us continue and expand our essential needs programs to seniors in our community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A SECURE DONATION

2. VOLUNTEER. So you can help us deliver the items seniors are requesting and any other help we may find we need. Please email SCWSVolunteer@soundgenerations.org if you are able to help out (please note: we are asking people 60+ to stay home per the King County Health Department so we’re not accepting applications from anyone over 60 at this time.)

3. CONNECTING US TO SENIORS. Email us at info.scws@soundgenerations.org or call 206.932.4044 x 1 if you know of a senior who doesn’t have family or friends to help them out. We’ll do our best to connect with them and offer services.

We’re also exploring purchasing meals from our local restaurants for delivery but do not have the funds to do this at this time. If we get enough support through this fund drive, we’ll work to support our local community in this way while feeding seniors.