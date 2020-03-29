HISTORY: Southwest Seattle Historical Society tells the story of the Alki voting-rights fighter

As noted here earlier this month, though the Log House Museum is closed for now, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is producing videos and other online info you can access at home. Checking the SWSHS website this morning, we found this video, published this week – the story of Katherine Smith, the Alki woman who helped lead the fight for women’s right to vote. Our state approved it in 1910, a decade before the 19th Amendment. (Read more about Ms. Smith here.)

P.S. Remember that you too are making history right now, and the SWSHS has a special way for you to share it.