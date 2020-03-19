UPDATE: Alice Enevoldsen’s spring-equinox sunset watch, online!

6:34 PM: At 8:49 pm, spring officially arrives – that’s the equinox moment. Right now, a West Seattle change-of-seasons tradition is happening as it has, four times a year for the past decade – West Seattle astronomy educator Alice Enevoldsen is leading her change-of-seasons sunset-watch event. But because of social distancing, it’s online this time – 6:30-7:30 pm, webcast via Zoom – click here to join. (Read more about her sunset watches here.)

7:20 PM: The webcast just wrapped up. We monitored the second half; about 20 others tuned in, and the sunset was spectacular. No recording but we added a screengrab above – her daughters assisting as always. If this had been a “normal” season-change sunset watch, Alice would have been at Solstice Park, explaining the equinox/solstice.