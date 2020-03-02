GRATITUDE: Teen’s bicycle-donation drive exceeds expectations

That’s Hope Lutheran School eighth-grader Spencer Mueller with the results of his Saturday donation drive for Bike Works. We stopped by for as-it-happened coverage, after a preview earlier in the week, and he promised to send a followup – here it is, with photos:

Thank you everyone for bringing bikes to my Bike Drive on Saturday. My goal was to collect 20 bikes; we achieved that in the first fifteen minutes. In the end, we collected 89 bikes, lots of parts, and numerous helmets to donate to the nonprofit Bike Works! They will fix up the bikes so they will have a new life. Bikes that weren’t salvageable, will be taken apart and used to repair other bikes or be recycled.

I really enjoyed talking to everyone who came by and hearing the stories behind their bikes. Bike Works was ecstatic at the quality and number of bikes we collected! Thank you, West Seattle Blog, for getting the word out about my project and to the community for supporting my efforts with so many bike donations.