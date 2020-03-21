GRATITUDE: Bridge Park resident’s daughter says ‘thank you’

Residents at senior-living complex Bridge Park in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood have been in isolation because three were diagnosed with COVID-19. So one resident’s daughter asked us to publish her request for people to consider brightening the shut-in seniors’ lives – maybe with chalk art, or (solo) music … and people responded! She sent these photos and a note: “Such a bright and beautiful response to the blog post about Bridge Park! Thanks neighbors for spreading joy during this time. – Michele Nelson (and my mom Mary Lee)”

Bridge Park is at 3204 SW Morgan, with more than 100 residents.