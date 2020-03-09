West Seattle, Washington

FYI: More ‘high-powered engine testing’ of 777X at Boeing Field on Tuesday

March 9, 2020 6:57 pm
Two weeks after a night of rule-breaking 777X engine testing led to noise complaints, Boeing Field (King County International Airport) has published a notice of more testing at midday tomorrow:

The Boeing Company will conduct high-powered engine testing of their 777X aircraft on Tuesday, March 10. This testing is expected to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., though the exact timing may vary slightly. Under no circumstances will engine testing be conducted after 10 p.m.

If you need to file a noise complaint, the notice on the Boeing Field website offers three options.

(Photo: 777X test flight in early February, by David Hutchinson)

