FOOD: Reminder – Seattle Public Schools offering pick-up lunches for students starting today

As previously reported, Seattle Public Schools is offering free sack lunches during the extended closure. Starting today, 5 sites in West Seattle/South Park, and 21 others around the city, “will provide lunches for ALL Seattle Public Schools students Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.” See the full list here; the local sites are:

Concord International Elementary School

723 S Concord St

Enter and exit through doors facing Concord Street of enclosed hallway connecting cafeteria and main building. Cafeteria will be immediately to the left upon entry.

Denny International Middle School

2601 SW Kenyon St

Enter and exit through galleria doors on either south or north side of building.

Chief Sealth International High School

2600 SW Thistle St

Enter and exit through galleria doors on either south or north side of building.

West Seattle Elementary School

6760 34th Ave SW

Enter and exit through main entrance on north side of building. After taking a right, the lunchroom will be on the left.

West Seattle High School

3000 California Ave SW< Enter and exit through courtyard doors on west side of building facing California Avenue. Cafeteria will be across the hall on toward the left.