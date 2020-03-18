FOOD: Lunches for students at Highland Park Improvement Club again today

(WSB photo, last week)

For kids who can’t make it to one of the Seattle Public Schools distribution sites, volunteers are distributing sack lunches at Highland Park Improvement Club again today. Here’s the announcement we received:

Bag lunches will be provided Wednesday, March 18th, and Friday the 20th, at Highland Park Improvement Club for kiddos in the area from 11-2. Friday, a weekend bag of extra staples will also be provided. In order to keep volunteers and families safe by practicing social distancing we will be using the same model as SPS. Folks in cars will have lunches handed to them in their cars. Folks on foot will be able to take their lunches from a table on the patio. All students are welcome.