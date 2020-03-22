West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle parks’ play/fitness equipment, now off-limits, gets taped up

March 22, 2020 3:59 pm
Seattle Parks crews are continuing to make the rounds, taping off playground and fitness equipment at parks, now off-limits by order of the mayor. Thanks for sending photos of what you are seeing – above, Carolyn sent that from the Lincoln Park north play area; below, from Mark, outside Hiawatha:

We’ve been checking south end parks – here’s one scene we found:

