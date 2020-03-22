FOLLOWUP: West Seattle parks’ play/fitness equipment, now off-limits, gets taped up

Seattle Parks crews are continuing to make the rounds, taping off playground and fitness equipment at parks, now off-limits by order of the mayor. Thanks for sending photos of what you are seeing – above, Carolyn sent that from the Lincoln Park north play area; below, from Mark, outside Hiawatha:
We’ve been checking south end parks – here’s one scene we found:
Just the sound of the new cordon fluttering in the wind at Roxhill Park playground. @seattleparks pic.twitter.com/NcQ0Ejb9sX
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) March 22, 2020
