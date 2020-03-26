FOLLOWUP: Expansion shelter sites in West Seattle announced, but not yet matched to operators

As noted in our nightly COVID-19 local-news roundup last night, the city and county have announced a list of sites where they plan to add shelter space to enable “social distancing” in existing shelters. Two of the sites are in our area – Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) and county-owned space on Harbor Island. We followed up today in search of more details on who would be served and how the expansion shelter would be managed. For the city, Will Lemke replied, saying most details haven’t been worked out yet: “We have not yet identified a shelter to move clients into the SW Teen Life Center or the Harbor Island site. These spaces are being made available in anticipation of this need. … As with the other de-intensifying shelters we are standing up, the City and County will partner with shelter operators to arrange for transportation, 24/7 staffing, food, and cleaning services at locations being used in response to COVID-19.” The announcement says SW Teen Life Center will have room for 50 people and that Harbor Island will have room for 24, both to be ready sometime in April. These are NOT quarantine/isolation sites – just meant to create literally more space for unsheltered people.