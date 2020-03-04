FOLLOWUP: 8-year-old’s West Seattle Food Bank bowling challenge scores big

That’s 8-year-old Arbor Heights Elementary student Nathan Tavel, who – as we showed you Friday night – bowled his heart out to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s Judi Yazzolino sent the wrapup today:

Nathan bowled 12 games with a total of 1612 pins the first hour & 9 games & 1538 pins the 2nd hour. All teams lost to him and we raised $940! Nathan is an incredible bowler and we thank him, the teams that bowled against him, and West Seattle Bowl for donating the alley fees & drink purchases!

Nathan, who’s been bowling since age 4, challenged teams to beat him in pin totals – and as Judi mentioned, he triumphed against them all.