ELECTION 2020: Hours left to vote in presidential primary – here’s where to take your ballot

(WSB photo, Monday)

That’s the King County Elections ballot dropbox in The Junction, one of two in West Seattle. You can take your ballot to an official dropbox up until 8 pm sharp to vote in today’s presidential primary. The one in our photo is on the sidewalk alongside the parking lot on the southwest corner of 44th/Alaska. The other West Seattle box is by High Point Library on the southeast corner of 35th/Raymond. There are also boxes at the libraries in White Center (1409 SW 107th) and South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.) – the full countywide list/map is here. The slot is right on the front of the boxes – you should be able to get your ballot in without touching the box, if you’re worried about that. The county says it’s emptied the busiest boxes multiple times already today but if you see signs one is full – report it to 206-296-8683.

You of course can use the U.S. Postal Service too, but if you are going to do that, get to a post office ASAP, because it has to be postmarked today. West Seattle’s two post offices are in The Junction at 4426 California SW and at Westwood Village, 2721 SW Trenton. As usual, we expect to see one round of results shortly after 8 pm, and daily updates thereafter. Democrats will use the election results to allocate delegates, and the next step will be legislative-district caucuses like the one for our area, the 34th District, on April 26th – that process is explained on the 34th District Democrats‘ Election HQ page.