DEVELOPMENT: Early Design Outreach site tours for Morgan Junction project

Another redevelopment project in the HALA-upzoned area of Morgan Junction has an Early Design Outreach event coming up. This one is for, and at, 6357 41st SW, where five rowhouse-style townhouses with at least 3 parking spaces are planned to replace a century-old house (King Co. Assessor photo above) at 41st/Morgan. The project team, including MAS Architecture, will host two site tours at 4 pm and 5:30 pm next Tuesday (March 10th). The project is in the Streamlined Design Review process, so this is the only public opportunity for Q&A, though written comments will be accepted once the design proposal’s out. The architects have a project webpage set up here.