CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/24 roundup

Here are the toplines from today, 25 days after the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Cases reported today are an approximation. Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow. Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following estimated positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/23/20. 1277 estimated positive cases (up 107 from yesterday)

94 estimated deaths (up 7 from yesterday)

No other details. To compare – one week ago, 518 cases and 46 deaths were reported.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 2,469 cases, 123 deaths; 31,712 tested, 7 percent of them positive; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

STAY-HOME ORDER TAKES EFFECT TOMORROW: What’s allowed? What’s not? Read the proclamation in its entirety here.

IF YOUR BUSINESS HAS TO CLOSE … here’s police advice.

IF YOUR BUSINESS DOES NOT NEED TO CLOSE … you do NOT need a letter proving you’re allowed to be out of your home. Some employers are apparently giving them to employees, but we confirmed with state officials that there is no such requirement. (Even the governor’s proclamation says there isn’t.)

NO PARKING AT CERTAIN PARKS: Though the parks themselves are NOT off-limits, the city has closed off “destination” parks’ parking lots including Lincoln Park.

WSB readers spotted at least one lot closed that wasn’t mentioned – Don Armeni Boat Ramp.

NEED HELP, OR WANT TO HELP? Some of your West Seattle neighbors have a new website to facilitate connections.

HELPING: And so many have helped already. One local doctor shared his gratitude.

SOLO SINGALONG: Seniors at The Kenney in West Seattle took to their balconies to sing.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!