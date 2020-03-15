CORONAVIRUS: The Sunday 3/15 roundup – new business orders from the state and county, and more …

After one day with no big announcements – that changed tonight. Here’s the nightly roundup:

GOVERNOR’S NEW ORDERS, AND MORE: We published these as soon as we received the first email, and you can read it on Gov. Jay Inslee‘s website too:

… “I will sign a statewide emergency proclamation tomorrow to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities. “Restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted. “The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.” …

As we wrote this, the King County Executive’s Office sent further information that we’ve added to the same story saying health and fitness clubs and theaters are also part of the order, as well as what the governor mentioned. More details are promised tomorrow at 10:30 am; we will carry whatever livestream is offered (added: here’s the link).

TODAY’S KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health update:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/14/20 420 confirmed cases (up 32 from yesterday)

37 confirmed deaths (up 2 from yesterday) Deaths being reported today include: A woman in her 60s, a Life Care Center resident, who died at Franciscan Medical on 3/14

A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, who died on 3/12 Of the 37 deaths reported in King County, 29 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

DONATE BLOOD IF YOU CAN: Today’s SKCPH update also carried the warning that the “local blood supply (is) in danger of collapse”:

Growing COVID-19 concerns and closures have led to canceled blood drives and 2500 lost donations, putting our local blood supply in danger of collapse. While inventories are now holding steady as faithful donors and first-time donors respond to the urgent need, donations will continue to drop in the days and weeks to come. New donors are needed now to step-up and save a life, and for donors to make this a generous and consistent habit. All types of blood are needed for cancer treatment, trauma cases, and many other situations. The process only takes an hour and actual donation time is about 10 minutes. Donating blood is a safe activity, and there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation process.

To find out how, where, and when to donate, see the Bloodworks Northwest website.

HOW TO HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS, SAFELY: Print out this new guide.

SCHOOL LUNCHES START TOMORROW: Reminder that tomorrow is the first day lunches will be provided to all Seattle Public Schools students who need them, grab-and-go style – 11 am-1 pm weekdays – here’s our story with the West Seattle locations.

WATER TAXI SCHEDULE CHANGE DELAYED: Ridership is down and the annual change to 7-day-a-week service will be pushed back at least a month.

WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP: WSB always has been a community-collaborative news outlet. Your help matters more than ever – tips, links, what you’re seeing, what you’re hearing. That includes who’s open, how to help, who needs help, what you’re trying to find out but not seeing … westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 as always.