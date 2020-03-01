CORONAVIRUS: Sunday toplines, with King County reporting 10 cases including 2 deaths

Seattle-King County Public Health sent two media updates today on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Here’s our nightly roundup with those and other area developments:

KING COUNTY CASES: As of right now, 10 cases, including two deaths, are reported in King County. SKCPH’s morning update is here; the evening update is here. From the latter, the key excerpt:

The four new cases are in: ·A female in her 80s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition ·A female in her 90s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition ·A male in his 70s, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man has underlying health conditions, and is in critical condition · A male in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on 2/29/20. All of these newly identified cases are among residents of LifeCare, the skilled nursing facility in Kirkland that was previously identified to have two associated cases. Six other cases, already reported earlier by Public Health, include: ·A man in his 60s, hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton. ·A man in 60s, hospitalized at Virginia Mason Medical Center. ·A woman in her 50s, who had traveled to South Korea; recovering at home ·A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of LifeCare in Kirkland, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth ·A woman in her 40s, employed by LifeCare, who is hospitalized at Overlake Medical Center ·A man in his 50s, who was hospitalized and died at EvergreenHealth

No in-person briefing today, but county authorities say they plan one tomorrow (haven’t received an advisory with the time yet), as does Gov. Inslee (to be streamed on TVW at 3 pm).

METRO REITERATES: As noted in our Saturday night reportDow Constantine said Metro is cleaning and vacuuming buses daily. The transit service reiterates that in this post tonight.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATEMENT: The district sent out this message saying it has NO cases so far.

PUBLIC HEALTH’S ADVICE FOR YOU: From today’s second media release:

1) Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. 2) Stay home when sick 3) Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth. 4) Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system. 4) Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check and subscribe to Public Health’s website or blog.

