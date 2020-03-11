West Seattle, Washington

CORONAVIRUS: More West Seattle school closures

March 11, 2020 3:44 pm
In addition to the Seattle Public Schools decision to close starting Thursday, more local independent schools are making their decisions as well. We have started an ongoing page to track West Seattle school closures since we’d already reported on several in recent days.

Announced today:

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) – closing starting tomorrow
Hope Lutheran School – closing after Friday
The Cove School – starting Monday

Not West Seattle but of local relevance & announced today

Kennedy Catholic High Schoolclosing for at least two weeks starting Friday

Any others? We’re doing our best to check around but it helps to hear directly – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – we’ll update this, and our new school-closures master-list page, with whatever more we get.

  • BigRevenueIsWatching March 11, 2020 (4:03 pm)
    I hope someone is telling the school zone camera people to go into holiday mode!

