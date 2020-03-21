West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

55℉

COFFEE: Starbucks goes drive-through only; here are the nearest places to get your walk-up coffee instead

March 21, 2020 4:01 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS beverages

That’s the sign on the door at the West Seattle Junction Starbucks, one of the stores now closed because the company’s gone (mostly) drive-through for at least a few weeks, as explained here. The only two drive-throughs in our area are Fauntleroy/Avalon and White Center (16th/100th). But there are other walkup coffee shops near most of the shuttered stores, such as:

MORGAN JUNCTION – Youngstown Coffee Co. (north), Caffe Ladro (south)
ALKITop Pot (next door), Ampersand (east)
ADMIRALFreshy’s (southwest), West Seattle Grounds (northwest)
THE JUNCTIONFlying Apron (west), Easy Street Café (west), Lula (northwest), Hotwire (north)

Get links/addresses to most of those coffee shops (and others that are open in other WS areas!) via our frequently updated restaurants/beverage-businesses list. (Who’s missing but open? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com!)

Share This

7 Replies to "COFFEE: Starbucks goes drive-through only; here are the nearest places to get your walk-up coffee instead"

  • Diane March 21, 2020 (4:06 pm)
    Reply

    what about our beloved C&P Coffee? they even opened a new take-out window to their back patio several days ago

    • WSB March 21, 2020 (4:08 pm)
      Reply

      They’re also on the list as are the others. This very specific post is just mentioning the spots CLOSEST to the shuttered SBUX.

  • Alki-holic March 21, 2020 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    Please. Listen. Stay home. Make coffee@ home. Donate $5 to your local coffee shop to show support… But going out for coffee is a luxury, just like going to the bar for a drink. Think of others… This is the problem.

  • Diane March 21, 2020 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    https://candpcoffee.com/2020/03/window-service-and-gratitude/

  • MONGO March 21, 2020 (4:18 pm)
    Reply

    As of mid-morning today, the embedded Starbucks in the Target store in Westwood Village was still taking walk-in service.

    • WSB March 21, 2020 (4:25 pm)
      Reply

      I should add the descriptor, “company-operated,” regarding the closures. In-stores are not usually company-operated.

  • Kahloaku March 21, 2020 (4:22 pm)
    Reply

    I ordered lunch from Spring House Thai Kitchen via GrubHub on Thursday, so I’m assuming they’re still open. It was fantastic, as usual.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.