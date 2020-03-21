COFFEE: Starbucks goes drive-through only; here are the nearest places to get your walk-up coffee instead

That’s the sign on the door at the West Seattle Junction Starbucks, one of the stores now closed because the company’s gone (mostly) drive-through for at least a few weeks, as explained here. The only two drive-throughs in our area are Fauntleroy/Avalon and White Center (16th/100th). But there are other walkup coffee shops near most of the shuttered stores, such as:

MORGAN JUNCTION – Youngstown Coffee Co. (north), Caffe Ladro (south)

ALKI – Top Pot (next door), Ampersand (east)

ADMIRAL – Freshy’s (southwest), West Seattle Grounds (northwest)

THE JUNCTION – Flying Apron (west), Easy Street Café (west), Lula (northwest), Hotwire (north)

Get links/addresses to most of those coffee shops (and others that are open in other WS areas!) via our frequently updated restaurants/beverage-businesses list. (Who’s missing but open? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com!)