BUSINESS UPDATES: Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again; Meeples Games; Bed Bath & Beyond

More West Seattle business updates:

KID FRIENDLY FOOTWEAR @ AGAIN & AGAIN (4832 California SW; WSB sponsor): From proprietor Sarah:

Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again is working hard to find ways in these trying times to continue our 25 year tradition of serving families in our West Seattle community & beyond.

Our commitment to provide best value new & used Gear For All Seasons for kids including sandals, shoes & boots, excellent customer service & expert fitting for quality footwear does not change.

Long time customers know that we are always Mean About Clean. In order to help slow Covid19 spread, some of the ways we operate will now be a little different.

· We are now offering shopping by appointment throughout the week at your convenience, plus- limited open hours on weekends only. It’s easy to email Hello@KidFriendlyFootwear.com 24/7, or call 206-933-2060 to let us know best days/times and number in your party. We can often accommodate immediate same day-within-the-hour requests.

· No more than 10 people including all ages will be allowed to gather inside our shop at once, so we ask you to avoid bringing extra friends & family with, and, limit time shopping as much as possible.

· We have a handy onsite hand washing station (aka restroom with baby changing table) for all to use- early and often!

· We will not be able to give hands on shoe measuring / foot fitting now, but, are happy to thoroughly guide that process from a distance of at least 6 feet away.

· We no longer require signature for credit card payments. The terminal & other surfaces that have been touched are disinfected per CDC guidelines.

· $4.99 flat rate shipping for online orders www.KidFriendlyFootwear.com or via phone.

· Free delivery can be arranged within a 5 mile radius of the shop in West Seattle

· Sorry no more play table toys for little fidgeters or outdoor ½ price rack for now ☹

We hope to see or hear from you soon and sincerely wish good health to all our families, friends & neighbors as well as for the Earth & all its creatures too. hello@kidfriendlyfootwear.com 206-933-2060