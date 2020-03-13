BIZNOTES: Morgan Junction edition – Thunder Road Guitars, The Bass Shop, West Seattle Thriftway

Local businesses are doing everything they can to keep serving you as long as they can during the COVID-19 situation. So we’re publishing updates as we get them. These are from three Morgan Junction businesses:

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS & THE BASS SHOP: We stopped into the shop at 6400 California SW to check in. Here’s their message for you:

West Seattle! Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop are open for business and will remain open. We have more inventory in the store than ever with new guitars arriving daily. To be safe, we are taking daily measures to disinfect and wipe down surfaces, doors, etc. We understand and respect people wanting to stay out of public places and therefore we are offering free local shipping and/or delivery to all of West Seattle. We have gift cards available as well. We would love to see you! Tues – Sat 10 am – 6p m, online 24/7 www.thunderroadguitars.com and www.thebassshopseattle.com

Both shops are WSB sponsors.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Ownership/management of this independent local grocery store at 4201 SW Morgan (also a WSB sponsor) have this message for you:

(The “no personal cups” change for coffee bars seems to be increasingly common – though we’ve proudly brought a reusable cup to coffee shops going back to the ’90s, we’re leaving ours at home TFN.)