BIZNOTE: What’s moving into 6701 California SW space

Two months after Be Studios moved out of that space at 6701 California SW in south Morgan Junction, the building has a new tenant. Commenter Jennifer was first to mention that Artist and Muse Salon will open there. We have since heard from the new salon’s co-proprietor Keri, who says, “It’s true that 6 wonderful ladies from Ola are coming. We are hoping to open in the next few weeks!” (Ola, if you missed that story, has closed its West Seattle salon and consolidated operations into its newer Burien location.)