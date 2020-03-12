BIZNOTE: The Little Gym of West Seattle closing for at least 2 weeks

Also closing because advised “social distancing” would not be possible – The Little Gym of West Seattle. From their announcement:

After very careful consideration following yesterday’s announcements by Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Public Schools, we have made the difficult decision that we must close the Little Gym of West Seattle for a minimum of 14 days, effective Friday, March 13th due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). We are basing this decision on recommendations issued by Governor Jay Inslee, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

As of this time, we would plan to reopen Friday, March 27th, however as this is a rapidly-changing situation, we will continue to monitor and assess, and take into account any recommendations or mandates from government agencies.

We know there will be many questions about what this means for you. We are working through this and are prepared to take your questions and concerns as best as we can. Thank you for your patience and graciousness during this unprecedented event.

As we have mentioned in classes, our goal was to keep our doors open as long as possible in order to support our students and families. Our incredible teachers and TLG families / students have been diligent in our commitment to enhanced cleaning and illness protocols, and we appreciate everyone’s effort. Closing is in no way because of a failure in those practices. Despite our best efforts to remain open, we cannot continue to do so and still be in compliance with social distancing regulations. We have a responsibility, as a company who works with all your children, to comply with these guidelines in order to ensure a safer and healthier community for all.

We realize no decision we could make would satisfy every person that attends TLG. We know that we are a respite for many of our students and families, and we have heard from many of you that you were thankful we remained open. We are saddened to take a two-week break from our work that we are so passionate about, and more importantly, from the students that are like family to us.

However, we know that if our community is to stop the spread of this virus, that we have an obligation to adhere to the same actions. Even though we fall well below the 250-person regulation, we cannot safely adhere to social distancing. It is impossible to conduct progressive and safe gymnastics if we are unable to spot our kids, and keep everyone separated by at least six feet at all times. We also worry about putting our vulnerable populations at greater risk by continuing the spread of this virus so feel the most responsible thing we can do.

What does this mean for families enrolled in classes and paying tuition?

This schedule of makeup classes will take some time for us to put together logistically, but please know we will work on a solution to try and accommodate all our members. …