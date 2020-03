Driving Alki this afternoon, we noticed a note on the door at Pacific Room (2808 Alki SW), so stopped to check it out. The restaurant/nightclub has suspended dining-room service and live music for at least the rest of March – but: “We will, however, be keeping our kitchen open and available for all takeout orders, 4 pm-9 pm, 7 days a week. Visit our website, check out our menu, give us a call, 206-829-9695, and let us make dinner easy for you!”