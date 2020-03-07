BIZNOTE: New owners, new name for longtime West Seattle coffeehouse

(WSB photos)

That’s a look inside what was Bird on a Wire and is now The Birdhouse (3507 SW Henderson) – a new name and new owners, after longtime proprietor Heidi Herr sold the coffeehouse to Amber Heinemann (below left) and Todd Fregin.

Todd and Amber (who’s with team member Ellie in the photo) own Fremann Foods, known for catering and “grab and go” food like sandwiches. You can enjoy sitdown or takeout at The Birdhouse:

We photographed their breakfast menu (here) and lunch menu (here). No changes in hours (7 am-4 pm). As for the shop’s founder and now former owner Heidi, her social-media announcement of the sale said she wasn’t sure where she was headed next but, “I feel very proud of what I have built and it has truly been an honor to live/thrive in this neighborhood since 2002.” The shop originally was in a different space on the 35th/Henderson corner, facing 35th.