BIZNOTE: Happy 1st anniversary, Best of Hands Brewery and Barrelhouse!

Looking for someplace to go tonight? You can help Best of Hands Brewery and Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor) finish celebrating their 1st anniversary. As noted in our daily highlight lists, one year after Best of Hands opened in “the building with the cow,” the party’s been on all weekend with new releases.

Today’s draft release is Three Kingdoms, described as a “cabernet sauvignon BBL aged sour ale with apricots.” Here’s the current list of what’s available – that includes canned beverages:

They’re open until 10 tonight. P.S. If you can’t get there until tomorrow – note that Best of Hands has Monday night trivia, 7-9 pm.