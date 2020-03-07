7 options for March’s first West Seattle Monday!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed at Jack Block Park by Mark Wangerin)

Talk, listen, play, meditate … all ways to spend this evening:

HELP SHAPE THE NEXT PARK DISTRICT LEVY: As previewed here, 6-8 pm at Delridge Community Center – anything you think Seattle Parks should and shouldn’t be spending $ on, come talk about it. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

KASSA OVERALL LIVE IN-STORE: 6 pm, free show at Easy Street Records. (California/Alaska)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. Free as always. (3411 SW Raymond)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, meditation experience NOT required – details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Three options tonight:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

SEE WHAT’S AHEAD TOMORROW AND BEYOND: Check our complete Event Calendar!