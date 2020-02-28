West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

YOU’RE INVITED: Madison Middle School’s Roaring ’20s Gala

February 28, 2020 9:00 am
Got plans for Saturday night next weekend? Go back in time and help local students get ahead! Here’s the invitation:

Madison Middle School’s Roaring ’20s Gala

Come Join Us For an Evening of Fun, Food, and Fundraising!

Saturday, March 7th from 5:30-11:00 PM at the beautiful The Sanctuary at Admiral- we’d love to have you participate!

Visit our website for tickets, to make a donation, and learn more about our mission.

Thank you for supporting our group and our goals!

for questions, email: fundraising@madisonptsa.com

Fun fact– Madison Middle School & The Sanctuary both opened in the 1920s!!

(The venue is a former church, designated a city landmark in 2009.)

