YOUR COMMUNITY: New date for weather-postponed Admiral Neighborhood Association

February 2, 2020 7:17 pm
The new date for the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s next meeting – postponed last month becauese of weather worries – has just been announced. So set your calendar for the new date, same agenda as originally planed:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association’s next meeting is coming up on Tuesday, February 11th from 6:30-8:30pm.

Location: Admiral Congregational UCC, 4320 SW Hill St.

At this month’s meeting:

1. 2020 Census Information and Recruitment; and
2. Admiral Neighborhood 2019 Survey Results.

Come and meet your neighbors and discuss issues and events in our area!

