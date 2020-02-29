WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hit by hail – and now, thunder

5:49 PM: Thanks for all the reports! Hail just hit many areas of West Seattle (though it seems to have bypassed us in Upper Fauntleroy – maybe not for long, since we just heard thunder). The photo above is from Rosalie in Admiral Below, some of the reports tweeted at us:

Thunderstorms were in the forecast we published last night – though NOT in the latest update.

6:03 PM: Must be north-to-south-moving hail – NOW it’s here (got a text from Gatewood, too).