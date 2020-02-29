West Seattle, Washington

01 Sunday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hit by hail – and now, thunder

February 29, 2020 5:49 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

5:49 PM: Thanks for all the reports! Hail just hit many areas of West Seattle (though it seems to have bypassed us in Upper Fauntleroy – maybe not for long, since we just heard thunder). The photo above is from Rosalie in Admiral Below, some of the reports tweeted at us:

Thunderstorms were in the forecast we published last night – though NOT in the latest update.

6:03 PM: Must be north-to-south-moving hail – NOW it’s here (got a text from Gatewood, too).

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hit by hail - and now, thunder"

  • Weather Spotter February 29, 2020 (6:07 pm)
    Hail on 35th near Barton! Looks to be pea sized. Mostly subsided now.

  • Yma February 29, 2020 (6:43 pm)
    That was awesome! Big thunder, a flash , a bunch of hail and then…. quiet.got some pics from family down south ( Canby, a bit east of Portland). 2 inches of hail!  Woof.

