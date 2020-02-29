WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hit by hail – and now, thunder

5:49 PM: Thanks for all the reports! Hail just hit many areas of West Seattle (though it seems to have bypassed us in Upper Fauntleroy – maybe not for long, since we just heard thunder). The photo above is from Rosalie in Admiral Below, some of the reports tweeted at us:
sizable hail here in admiral @westseattleblog pic.twitter.com/UGkx6IRRlH
— liz murdock (@mizmurdock) March 1, 2020
Umm…this is quite a hailstorm. #Seattle #PigeonPoint @WestSeaWx @westseattleblog pic.twitter.com/zVsFXxxp3l
— Dirty Ginger (@wickym) March 1, 2020
Hail in West Seattle @westseattleblog @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/IHn2yuVImE
— KellyD (@kdbokay) March 1, 2020
Thunderstorms were in the forecast we published last night – though NOT in the latest update.
6:03 PM: Must be north-to-south-moving hail – NOW it’s here (got a text from Gatewood, too).
