WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen cars – Red Explorer, blue Cavalier

Two stolen cars to watch for – call 911 if you see either one:

STOLEN RED EXPLORER: From Natalie: “My 1996 Ford Explorer Sport was stolen from in front of our house on 51st PL SW sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It is red. License plate is 319 HID. The Incident # is 20-50345.”

STOLEN BLUE CAVALIER: This report is more complicated – the blue Chevrolet Cavalier was stolen in Portland, and the owner says it was taken by her son, who recently moved there from here. She says he and the vehicle were seen in the 4000 block of 39th SW around 5 pm yesterday. The car has Oregon plates 579 DLY.