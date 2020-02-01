WEST SEATTLE ART: Frances Smersh’s exhibit reception at The Mount

Friday night, despite the downpour, a crowd of well-wishers turned out for Frances Smersh‘s exhibit reception at Providence Mount St. Vincent. Friday also happened to be her birthday! ‘

Frances, co-founder of Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) in The Junction with husband John Smersh, has been painting prolifically even as she lives with young-onset Alzheimer’s. Years ago, she volunteered as an art instructor at the Mount, so it was a “welcome back” event of sorts too.

As noted in this Click! website update about Frances and the show, you can see it in the second-floor gallery at The Mount (4831 35th SW) through February 15th, and then the paintings will be relocated to the fifth-floor gallery for another month. The Mount says you’re welcome to visit 8 am-8 pm, 7 days a week.