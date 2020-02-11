VOTE! Student registration drive at Chief Sealth IHS this week

With less than one month to go until our state’s presidential primary, and other elections later this year, it’s time for a registration reminder – especially first-time voters! Tthe announcement is from Bonnie Gilbert:

Hey Chief Sealth Students, are you registered to Vote?

Did you know that anyone 16 or older can pre-register? As long as you turn 18 before any upcoming election you can then vote in that election!

Stop by the registration table during lunch on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s quick and easy! Know the last four digits of your social security number or bring your license.

OR sign up online!

Signing up is SO EASY – go to this link to the voter registration website – https://olvr.votewa.gov – Make your voice heard!

See Ms. Whited if you have questions. bdwhited@seattleschools.org or email Bonnie Gilbert at fatkitty@comcast.net

Not a Chief Sealth student but want to register? Simply follow the link to the voter registration website above.