West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

46℉

VIDEO: Columbia Street Transit Pathway mini-update

February 6, 2020 10:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s staff for letting us know that the much-awaited Columbia Street 2-Way Transit Pathway got a brief mention in a council committee meeting today. It happened during a briefing by staffers from the Office of the Waterfront. Its director Marshall Foster noted that as a bus-riding West Seattleite he’s looking forward to it opening “very shortly.” How soon is that? pressed Councilmember Herbold. “Within the month,” Foster said, adding that the date would be announced – also – “very shortly.” You can see this part of the discussion about 46 minutes into the Seattle Channel video above. This SDOT post from last fall explains how the pathway will work.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Columbia Street Transit Pathway mini-update"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.