West Seattle, Washington

01 Sunday

41℉

VIDEO: Catching up on light-rail planning @ Junction Neighborhood Organization

February 29, 2020 7:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | Sound Transit | West Seattle news

Sound Transit and city reps are making the rounds of community meetings with updates on where the light-rail-planning process stands. We’ve covered a few of them already; this past Thursday, the Junction Neighborhood Organization hosted one, so we recorded it on video. Here’s the slide deck that was used by Sound Transit’s Leda Chahim and Jason Hampton:

(Or, see it here in PDF.) While ST reps recapped where the process stands – with the Draft Environmental Impact Statement due out early next year – city reps talked about station development and criteria through which planning will be run, including race and social equity. Questions included how the I-976 situation is affecting planning; so far, it’s proceeding unchanged, while the court action continues to play out.

P.S. If you’re hoping to catch one of these updates/briefings in person, ST is expected to be at the next West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting (March 26th, more details to come).

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Catching up on light-rail planning @ Junction Neighborhood Organization"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.