VALENTINE’S DAY: 2 unique ways to give flowers and/or wine

Haven’t bought that Valentine’s Day gift yet? Via the West Seattle Junction Association, here are two ideas (though the presents’ payoffs are delayed):

(WSB file photo)

FLOWERS: You can adopt a flower basket that’ll hang in The Junction all summer, with a plaque honoring your Valentine. $159 covers the entire season. Go here to get started.

WINE: The spring Wine Walk in The Junction isn’t until May 15th, but tickets sell out way in advance, so get yours now, and you’ll have a date night to anticipate all spring. Here’s how.