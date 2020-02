(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. The only alert for our area so far this morning is that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route is still on the 2-boat schedule.

7:23 AM: Of note for south-enders, from SDOT – “Traffic signals in flash on 4th Ave S & E Marginal Way S. Please treat as all-way stop sign.”