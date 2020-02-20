TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts in our area right now. Looking ahead:

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE CLOSURES: Friday and Saturday nights, the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge is scheduled to close, 9 pm-8 am, Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday.

NEW TRANSIT PATHWAY STARTING SATURDAY: The new pathway into downtown for most West Seattle bus routes opens Saturday, as announced earlier this month. See the official service advisory here (PDF). Our coverage of an event there Wednesday is here.