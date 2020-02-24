TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch, with new bus pathway

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:59 AM: Good morning! No current incidents/alerts in our area.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Seattle Public Schools resume classes today after midwinter break.
NEW BUS PATHWAY: First weekday for most buses from/to West Seattle to use the Columbia Street Transit Pathway downtown. (The map and route list are in our reminder published last night.)
ROAD WORK: As previewed Sunday, work is planned today and tomorrow on 26th SW north of Roxbury.
