(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. Crash blocking 1 lane of the westbound bridge just before Fauntleroy Way SW.

CLOSURE TONIGHT/SATURDAY NIGHT: The southbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge is scheduled to be closed tonight and Saturday night, 9 pm-8 am both nights.

7:12 AM: The westbound bridge crash scene is clear.