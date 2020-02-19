THE WHALE TRAIL: Midwinter gathering Thursday

(Calf J53 and mother J31, photographed by Mark Sears. permit 21348)

Amid the exhilaration of Southern Resident Killer Whale sighting in recent weeks, there’s been the crushin news of one more SRKW lost. What now? Be at The Whale Trail‘s midwinter gathering tomorrow night to hear/talk about it. Here’s the announcement:

“Whale Trail MidWinter Gathering featuring SRKW Updates”

When: Thursday February 20, 7:00 – 8:30

–Doors open at 6:30

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Cost: $5 suggested donation; kids free

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com

Presented by The Whale Trail

Join us for a midwinter gathering of marine mammal friends and fans in West Seattle. Whale Trail Director Donna Sandstrom will review the current status of the endangered southern resident orcas, and ongoing efforts to protect them.

With the loss of L41, the southern resident population has been reduced to just 72 individuals.

Despite the widespread attention on J, K, and L pods, why has so little progress been made?

Donna will also share the Whale Trail’s vision and priorities for 2020. Learn how you can help, and make a difference for the southern residents before it’s too late.The presentation will be followed by an informal gathering of Whale Trail friends and supporters. Everyone is welcome!