SEEN IN WEST SEATTLE: Metro battery-electric test bus

February 3, 2020 6:25 pm
While walking in The Junction at midday today, we spotted that bus, unmarked except for a small Metro logo. We asked Metro about it, and spokesperson Torie Rynning explained:

The coach you spotted is one of Metro’s leased 40-foot-long battery-electric buses by BYD, currently in revenue service as we test and evaluate its performance. We currently have leased test buses in revenue service from New Flyer, Proterra, and BYD. Leasing buses from different manufacturers allows us to quickly collect data, learn how they perform in all four seasons, and develop new systems and procedures for how we operate. We’re learning as much as we can as quickly as we can, and applying that to our decision-making process for our future bus fleet purchases.

Just last week, Metro announced a plan to buy more battery-electric buses, from New Flyer.

2 Replies to "SEEN IN WEST SEATTLE: Metro battery-electric test bus"

  • BusStop February 3, 2020 (6:46 pm)
    A quick search reveals that BYD is a Chinese company, as in a state run business.  New Flyer is Canadian and Proterra is American. Could the City not find other American companies to compete for what is likely to be a pretty lucrative contract? Not to mention privacy issues. NPR ran a story about BYD’s ability to monitor the passengers on the bus and use facial recignition software to identify individuals. They promise not to do it (lol). Given China’s well established record of human rights abuses I’m not giving them the benefit if the doubt on this one and the City shouldn’t either. In fact, given their continued human rights violations why is the city allowing them to compete for this contract at all?     

    • WSB February 3, 2020 (7:15 pm)
      Metro is not the city, it’s the county. That aside, it appears BYD makes at least some of its electric buses in the U.S.

