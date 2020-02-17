See what’s up at West Seattle’s city-run community centers (and more) this spring/summer

West Seattle has four community centers, one teen center, and one indoor pool run by Seattle Parks, but you only have to browse one brochure to see the events, classes, and public sessions for spring/summer. Just before the holiday weekend, Parks announced the new brochure’s available – see it here (PDF). If you are interested in events/classes that require registration, here are the dates to know: Noon on March 3 is when spring registration starts; noon May 5 is whn summer signups begin.