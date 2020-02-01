UPDATE: Emergency response after driver hits person, house on Pigeon Point

9:02 PM: A “rescue extrication” response is headed to the 3800 block of 22nd SW (north of Andover) on Pigeon Point. More to come.

9:04 PM: Per scanner, a driver coming down a steep driveway hit a woman, and then the car hit a house. The response is being downsized – no extrication needed. No major injury reported so far.

9:11 PM: SFD says no one in the house was hurt; initial assessment radioed by crews is that damage appears minor.

9:28 PM: Our crew says the vehicle hit the house’s front door and verifies no major injuries.