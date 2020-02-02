SCHOOLS: Fauntleroy Children’s Center celebrates accreditation renewal

The announcement is from the nonprofit Fauntleroy Children’s Center:

Fauntleroy Children’s Center has earned renewal of its accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC),—the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

“We are proud to have earned the privilege of continued accreditation as a sign of our commitment to the highest set of standards for children and families in our community. We have been able to display the ‘Torch of Excellence’ since 1987, when we were the first center in West Seattle to achieve national accreditation. Our recent scores range from 92%-100%, with 7 of the 10 program standards having achieved a score of 100%! Our skilled, professional, diverse staff work diligently to provide meaningful, play enriched, educational experiences to the children in our care. We have fun as we grow and learn together. We invite you to tour our school and see our beautiful, spacious classrooms and multiple outdoor environments.” said Kim Sheridan, Director.

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Fauntleroy Children’s Center went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by a 2-day on-site visit by one of the NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for 5 years.

In the 30+ years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 7,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC—less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.