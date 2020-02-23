ROAD WORK ALERT: What’s ahead on the bumpiest section of 26th SW

Thanks to Richard for the tip. He and other nearby residents got an SDOT alert that you should know about too if you travel that section of 26th SW between Barton and Roxbury, just south of Westwood Village. He says that according to the notice, SDOT “will remove and repave severely damaged concrete panels … between SW Cambridge Street and SW Roxbury Street” Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be down to one lane, with flaggers alternating between SB and NB traffic, and sidewalks remaining open. This comes two and a half months after the latest round of “investigation” on bus-beset pavement along that stretch.