Port, playground, light rail, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Killdeer photographed near Alki Point Lighthouse by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday:

HIAWATHA PLAY AREA RELOCATION/RENOVATION: Two meetings today – one you can drop in at the Hiawatha Tot Gym, between 11 am and 12:30 pm, or tonight, 6:30-8 pm. Details here. (2700 California SW)

AUTHOR EVENT: EJ Koh at Paper Boat Booksellers, 6 pm. (6010 California SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with guests from Sound Transit and the city talking about light rail. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, with featured guests from the Port of Seattle to talk about the Terminal 5 project. Here’s our most-recent coverage. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Batbox, Roxxy Lebeau, Lost In The Tracks. 7 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

