Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council, trivia, books, more for your West Seattle Monday

A busy week begins! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: Need free tax assistance? You can visit the Delridge Library, 2-7 pm today, as explained here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

2 EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Both at 6:45 pm:

–At Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), reading “The Art of Fielding” by Chad Harbach

–At West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), reading “To the Lighthouse” by Virginia Woolf

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm in the library at Pathfinder K-8. Agenda includes:

– Osbaldo Hernandez Sahagun – Department of Neighborhoods to discuss sources of funding for neighborhood projects – Chris Porter – Candidate for King County Conservation District – Discuss Spring Clean 2020 and what our project will be – Sound Transit – to give us an update on the status of the light rail impacts on our neighborhood

(1901 SW Genesee)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, whether or not you’ve meditated before – details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Three Monday night options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

