PHOTOS: Lantern Festival shines at Seattle Chinese Garden

(WSB photos by Meghan Jones. Above, Katie Yuen served sweet brown-sugar dumplings in ginger broth)

The rain (mostly) stopped just in time for a festival – today’s Lantern Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden. Photojournalist Meghan Jones was there for WSB. A highlight: A scavenger hunt celebrating the Year of the Rat, with children 12 and under looking around the garden to locate 12 hidden “rats”:

One young festivalgoer found a rat on the garden’s Dragon Seeker statue:

Kids who located all 12 are entered into a trophy drawing planned later this week. Meantime, if you preferred to watch and listen, you had much to enjoy as well: Sharon Chuen sang traditional Cantonese opera to guests in the garden’s Knowing the Spring Courtyard:

Also in the courtyard, Tai Chi was demonstrated by Julian Leung:

And yes, there were lanterns at the Lantern Festival – Aolani Chan helped guests of all ages make paper lanterns:

You don’t have to wait for the next festival to visit the garden – it’s open dawn to dusk daily, on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge.